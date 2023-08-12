Woman’s Club to host open house

The Woman’s Club of Kenosha will open its historic home to the public on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The home was built in 1848 and was purchased in 1922 by the Woman’s Club members to serve the community. Our club is a member of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, an International service organization.

Kenosha’s is the only club in Wisconsin that still owns its own clubhouse.

The public is invited to visit and find out how to support the organization in preserving the historical landmark. Private tours and rental information for private events can be arranged by calling 262-652-1731.

UW-Parkside garden produce donated

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Campus Garden has donated produce to the combined Racine/Kenosha County Food Bank, as well as providing an assortment of artisanal produce to the campus food service provider for small catered events.

In 2022, the campus garden donated approximately 2,000 pounds of fresh produce for distribution to local food pantries via the food bank, campus events, and the inaugural student food giveaway sponsored by the UW-Parkside Food Security Committee.

Julie Kinzelman, lecturer in Sustainable Management, oversees the garden started by Dr. Patricia Cleary and Dr. Dave Rogers in 2010. Kinzelman and her husband, UW-Parkside alum Peter Kinzelman, initially became involved as gardeners, leasing three plots for personal use in 2011. Kinzelman began taking a role in coordination in 2012. Since 2013, they have worked to increase the university’s capacity to address food insecurity, increasing the amount of product donated each year. Sustainability is also important to the campus garden. Utilizing heirloom varieties allows them to save the seeds and start new plants in the spring for transplant to the garden in May and June.

In addition to supplying produce to address food insecurity, the garden provides leased space for faculty, staff, students, retirees & community members to grow their own produce. It has also provided a learning environment for environmental studies students, hosted the Environmental Explorers summer camp for middle school students, and provided service opportunities for students in community-based learning courses, the Parkside Environmental Club, and other staff members.

Kinzelman said there are opportunities to contribute to preseason prep work in April/May, ongoing weeding, and post-season clearing in November. The garden can also use donations of new or used clamshell containers and new Ziploc storage bags for packaging the produce prior to distribution. The shed also needs some minor repairs and re-painting. To learn more, or to volunteer, email Julie Kinzelman at kinzelma@uwp.edu.