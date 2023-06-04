Gateway to host mulch workshop

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host a mulching workshop, “Donuts or Volcanoes: The Basics of Mulching” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Center for Sustainable Living on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Susan Obry, Master Gardener and Master Composter, will outline the benefits and downsides of mulching as well as the different types of mulch material, how to choose mulch and proper application techniques.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP to Center Manager Kallie Johnson at 262-564-2196 or johnsonka@gtc.edu.

WGTD Radio wins first place awards

KENOSHA — WGTD FM, the area Wisconsin Public Radio and National Public Radio affiliate owned by Gateway Technical College, took home three first-place awards at the recent Wisconsin Broadcasters Association annual banquet.

The ceremony recognizes the best work in Wisconsin media all year. WGTD General Manager Dave Cole said he was proud of the station and staff and that the awards showed the station’s commitment to community service.

“The work that was recognized at the ceremony represents just a few of the great reasons to tune in – or log in – to WGTD,” said Cole.

WGTD won three first-place awards for the following content in the Medium Market Music Radio category:

In the Best Original Feature category, WGTD won for Dave McGrath’s Noon Tunes series, in which local musicians are recognized and their work sampled.

Noon Tunes promos were also honored for Best Station Promo.

The WGTD Radio Theater was recognized for Best Use of Audio (Non-News). The episode that was submitted was titled “Holmes and Watson: It’s Elementary or it’s Moriarty.”

Medicare program to be held Tuesday

KENOSHA — Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. The free programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics.

June’s Medicare Minutes will focus on the Medicare Special Enrollment Period. The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

Free memory screenings Monday

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is offering free, confidential memory screens every Monday, 8 a.m.to noon.

Memory screens are suggested for anyone concerned about memory changes, at risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to family history, or who wants to check their memory now for future comparison.

Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat memory loss. Memory screening can:

Provide relief for individuals concerned about normal memory loss

Lead to diagnosis of treatable conditions

Offer the ability to make lifestyle changes early when they have the greatest potential for positive effect and the opportunity to participate in making future decisions

Warning signs of dementia include forgetting people’s names and events, asking repetitive questions, loss of verbal or written skills, confusion over daily routines, and personality changes.

Screening results are not a diagnosis, and individuals who have concerns are encouraged to pursue a full medical exam. Appointments are recommended. Interested persons may call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make an appointment.

Area bridge results listed

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 26: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, second place; Paul Dorsey – Donald Urquhart, third place.

May 29: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, second place; Roseanne Worrell – Vic Melby, third place.