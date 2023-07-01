Family caregiver support group to meet

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a Family Caregiver Support Group the first Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Family caregivers often don’t see themselves as caregivers, they simply think of themselves as the husband, sister, daughter or friend. Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

Join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, to share experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist.

The event is held at 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. To register, learn more or to receive a virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646.

ADRC offers free 'Memory Screen Mondays'

Kenosha – The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free, confidential memory screens every Monday, 8 a.m. to noon. Memory screens are suggested for anyone concerned about memory changes, at risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to family history, or who wants to check their memory now for future comparison.

Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat memory loss. Memory screening can:

Provide relief for individuals concerned about normal memory loss

Lead to diagnosis of treatable conditions

Offer the ability to make lifestyle changes early when they have the greatest potential for positive effect and the opportunity to participate in making future decisions

Warning signs of dementia include forgetting people’s names and events, asking repetitive questions, loss of verbal or written skills, confusion over daily routines, and personality changes.

Screening results are not a diagnosis, and individuals who have concerns are encouraged to pursue a full medical exam. Appointments are recommended. Interested persons may call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make an appointment.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:

June 23: George Urquhart - Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer - Daniele Langer, second place; Mary Matthews -Marilyn Westcott; third place.

June 26: Richard Arneson - Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart - Janet Urquhart, second place; Donald Urquhart - Paul Dorsey, third place.

June 16 (open): George Urquhart - Richard Arneson, first place; Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, second place; Mary Ericson – Evelyn Gerum, third place.

June 16 (299er): Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, first place; Larry Page – Diane Page, second place; Daniele Langer – Stephanie McFall, third place.

June 19: Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, first place; Marion Gagnon – Scott Gagnon, second place; Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, third place.