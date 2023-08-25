House fire cause officially undetermined

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The cause of a Pleasant Prairie house fire that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Aug. 7 has been officially declared as “undetermined.”

The ruling followed an investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force, according to Pleasant Prairie Assistant Chief David Wilkinson.

The home was left uninhabitable by the fire, as the roof caved in while firefighters battled the flames.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Wirch to hold office hours

KENOSHA — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold open office hours to hear from the public on state issues.

He will be available on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Room A.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.