City sets pool schedule for week

The City of Kenosha is opening the public swimming pools on a rotating schedule for the 2023 season. The following is the pool schedule for the week of July 23, weather and staff permitting:

Today: Anderson Pool

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Washington Pool

Thursday, Aug. 3: Closed

Friday, Aug. 4: Washington Pool

Saturday, Aug. 5: Anderson Pool

Sunday, Aug. 6: Washington Pool

Regular pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Department of Parks staff will release a schedule on a weekly basis. The public will be notified of the schedule via press releases on Friday’s and the City’s website.

U.S. Rep. Steil to host listening session in Kenosha

Congressman Bryan Steil will be holding a listening session in Kenosha on Wednesday, Aug. 2. It will be held at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave., at the Madrigrano Conference Center’s Haribo Hall from 3 to 3:50 p.m.

First Congressional District residents are invited to attend the listening session. Wisconsin’s First Congressional District is comprised of Walworth County, Kenosha County, Racine County, portions of Rock County to include Janesville and Beloit, and a portion of Milwaukee County. The session is free and open to the public.

Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss current issues before Congress or to request help dealing with federal agencies like the IRS or VA. Individuals should contact the Office of Congressman Steil if extra assistance or special accommodations are required.

“I look forward to hearing directly from you. It’s my priority to be available and accessible. This is a great opportunity to have an open dialogue about the issues facing our community,” said Steil.

Food pantry seeks donations

Donations are being sought at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, 7531 30th Ave., and it is in particular need of boxes of cereal.

With the kids home on summer break from school now, they really could use cereal products which are in high demand.

For more information on the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry, stop by the site or call 262-764-1985.