City lists pool schedule

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha is opening the public swimming pools on a rotating schedule during the 2023 summer season.

The following is the pool schedule for the week of Aug. 8, weather and staff permitting:

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Anderson Pool

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Washington Pool

Thursday, Aug. 10: Anderson Pool

Friday, Aug. 11: Washington Pool

Saturday, Aug. 12: Anderson Pool

Sunday, Aug. 13: Closed

Regular pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Department of Parks staff will release a schedule on a weekly basis.

The public will be notified of the schedule via press releases on Friday’s and the city’s website.

Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are still needed for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

Raphael, 16, from France, and Ga Eun, from Korea, 16, need a host family in Kenosha for the fall.

They want badly to go to school in Kenosha, to learn about the local culture. They pay for everything, and speak English. They are interested in sports, movies, and social activities.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

Workshop about the buzz on bees

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host “The Buzz on Bees,” a workshop focused on beekeeping and the importance of honeybees in pollination, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.on Tuesday, Aug. ,8 at the Center for Sustainable Living on theKenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Beekeeping expert Stephanie Slater will talk about honeybees, beekeeping and how to help support the honeybee population in everyday life. The event is free and open to the public.

RSVP to center manager Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2196.

Memory Cafe to be held Tuesday

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Dementia Care Specialist Susan Johnson and the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a Memory Café in Kenosha on Tuesday, aUG. 8.

A Memory Cafe is a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize. The group meets in-person at Kenosha libraries on the second Tuesday of each month.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., from 1 to 2 p..

For questions and to register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

St. Joseph Reunion group sets meeting

KENOSHA — St. Joseph High School Class of 1974 will hold a 50th Class Reunion planning meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at Culver’s on Highway 142 & I-94. All Classmates are welcome to join and should RSVP to Rich Mich at shercookr@yahoo.com by Monday, Aug. 7.

Dementia program set Wednesday

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a program “Someone in Your Life has Dementia: A Roadmap for Care.” The presentation is for anyone caring for an individual living with a form of dementia and will be offered every other month, with the options for both virtual and in-person meetings.

It is offered virtually and in-person the second Wednesday, every other month, from noon to 1 p.m.. The in-person class meets at the ADRC, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D. The next class will be offered on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Dementia is a general term used to describe memory loss and the impaired ability to process information and make decisions which interferes with daily life. There are many subtypes of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common form.

Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, has developed and will facilitate the program. The presentation will help prepare and guide caregivers, while building confidence for the road ahead. It will address common caregiver concerns, such as:

Whether recently diagnosed or not, what do you need to know about caring for someone living with dementia?

How do you know what to expect and what your person needs, as the disease progresses?

For more information and to register, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Foundation seeks grant applications

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Community Foundation invites local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding from four Field of Interest Funds that it manages.

The foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowment funds:

OMC Legacy Fund , which enhances the general welfare and quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha area.

LaFave Family Fund, which promotes understanding, communication, and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts, and humanities.

Women’s Fund , which supports opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.

Arts Fund, which fosters arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.

Grant criteria, application forms and further advice are available on the foundation’s website – https://www.kenoshafoundation.org/fieldofinterest-grants/

Applications must be received by the foundation no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:

July 21 (open): Mary Matthews and Henry Kensler, first place; George |Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Donald Urquhart and Paul Dorsey, third place.

July 21 (299er): Larry Page and Diane Page, first place; Vic Melby and Roseanne Worrell, second place; Christine Green and Randy Barfield, third place.

July 24: Mark Langer and Marilyn Wescott, first place; Mary Matthews and Henry Kensler, second place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, third place.

July 28: Evelyn Gerum and Mary Ericson, first place; Dian Lynch and Dennis Lynch, second place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz and Dee Becker and Henry Kensler, tied for third place.

July 31: George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, first place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, second place; Mary Matthews and Donald Urquhart, third place.

Randall Fire receives grant

TOWN OF RANDALL — The Town of Randall Fire Department has received a $50,000 grant from the Kara Foundation of Libertyville, Ill., to be used to update and refit the department’s water tender truck.

“The Kara Foundation has generously supported the department through grants used to refurbish our aged ladder truck, purchase thermal imaging cameras and add additional safety equipment, Randall Fire Chief Matthew Gronke said.

“This greatly helps to product our members and the community we service. We are very grateful for their continued support.”