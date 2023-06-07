Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is launching the second season of her Saturdays in the Park with Sam office hours events this Saturday (June 10) at Petrifying Springs Park.

The event, to be held from noon to 1 p.m., will include a ribbon cutting for the recently revamped playground at Area 4 near the center of the park.

In addition to an opportunity to share feedback with the county executive, information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.

Petrifying Springs Park is located at 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A) in the Village of Somers.

Other Saturdays in the Park with Sam events currently scheduled for this year include:

• July 15, 2 to 3 p.m., at the new Flip Flops Concession Stand at Silver Lake Park Beach,

• 27000 85th St. (Highway F), Silver Lake.

• Aug. 19, throughout the day, visit with Kerkman at the county’s booth at the Kenosha County Fair.

• Sept. 9, noon to 1 p.m., at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50), Paddock Lake (coinciding with the annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest event).

• Sept. 23, 10 to 11 a.m., at Petrifying Springs Park (coinciding with the county executive’s annual Fall Wheel Ride event at the Biergarten).

• Oct. 7, noon to 1 p.m., at Petrifying Springs Park (coinciding with Flannel Fest at the Biergarten).

“These events are a great opportunity to learn about county government, and to take in some of the many wonderful things our parks have to offer,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to meeting many of you throughout the summer.”