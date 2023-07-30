Following a stormy, windy Friday night, rugby teams from Wisconsin and Illinois met under breezy, sunny conditions at Kennedy Park Saturday to continue a decades-long tradition of a local rugby sevens tournament.

In a game of rugby sevens, teams of seven players go head-to-head for two seven-minute halves, with a two-minute halftime. Unlike a traditional rugby match with 15 players on the field playing 40-minute halves.

Competing in Saturday’s tournament were Kenosha’s own rugby team, the Kenosha Mammoths, joined by the Green Bay Rugby Football Club, the Chicago Riot, the Milwaukee Barbarians teams A and B, the Milwaukee Rugby Football Club and the Southside Irish Rugby Club.

Awards for first, second and third place, along with an MVP trophy, would be decided later in the day Saturday.

Kenosha Mammoths President Tyler Tutlewski, who has played the sport for 11 years, created the 3D-printed custom Simmons Island Lighthouse trophies and MVP cup.

The Harborfest Sevens Tournament began in 1998 as a fundraising event for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside rugby team, according to former UW-Parkside rugby coach John Murphy.

“All the teams that participated got tickets for their entire team to get into the event’s music festival, with beer and food tickets as well. We ran that until the music festival (stopped),” Murphy said. “We had a successful tournament, so we said, ‘Well, let’s have it in Kenosha,’ because I used to live right (across from the field).”

The tournament has continued since then, except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m glad rugby has continued in Kenosha. It almost died,” Murphy said in reference to the former UW-Parkside and Kenosha high school team, the Vultures, both of which are no longer offered as programs. “We want to bring both high school and collegiate programs back to the area.”

Group camaraderie

At the end of the Harborfest Sevens Tournament, players gathered for a pig roast— also a long-standing tradition — roasted by Murphy.

Tutlewski said the pork roast cooked by John Murphy was his favorite part of the tournament.

“That’s been the tradition for many years,” he said.

Kenosha Mammoths coach Joe Mariani, who has been playing rugby for 20 years, said his favorite part of the tournament is the pace and getting several rugby clubs together for a day of matches.

“You get to feel the camaraderie,” he said. “Rugby is kind of this weird subculture across the world. You can just show up (to a location), find the rugby players there, jump in a practice and play some games. It’s the same thing here. It’s cool to see that culture come together.”

Any men age 18 or older who are interested in joining the Kenosha Mammoths are encouraged to reach out to Tutlewski via email, tyler.tutlewski@gmail.com. No prior experience is necessary to join.