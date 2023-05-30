Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 27-year-old male died from a suspected overdose in the Oakridge subdivision of Pleasant Prairie Sunday evening.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, the man was found unresponsive in the 3600 block of 122nd St., in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Brown said they received a call at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, emergency responders attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful according to Brown.

Brown said they located items that indicated a possible overdose, although the exact substance was still unknown. He said the medical examiner would be conducting an autopsy in the coming days to determine the exact cause.

"With the increase of substance abuse we've witnessed in the last five to ten years, our medical and emergency personnel are trained to respond to such situations," Brown said. "Unfortunately all that equipment and training doesn't always save the day."

Brown expressed his sympathies to the affected family.

While the cause of death was still uncertain, Brown said there were "indications" that narcotics played a role. He said that overdoses have increased in the village since he first started at the department in the early to mid 2000s.