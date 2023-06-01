MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society has announced the Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha has now been officially acquired by WHS, and beginning Thursday, is now the WHS Kenosha Campus.

WHS was approached in fall 2022 by leadership at Safe Harbor on how to ensure the continuation of animal sheltering and other services in the Kenosha community. Safe Harbor faced economic challenges that threatened the immediate future of their work. WHS and Safe Harbor have worked together over the past months to solidify plans for the acquisition.

WHS officials said they were working to make the transition as smooth as possible for staff and volunteers, which includes substantial training over the next few weeks. To make this possible, the WHS Kenosha Campus will pause its adoption program on Friday (June 2) through Sunday, June 25. Animals ready for adoption will be transferred to other WHS locations for placement during that time.

This temporary suspension of adoptions will permit extensive staff training, database integration, deep cleaning of the facility, as well as an opportunity to reconfigure spaces for animal housing, storage, and for other uses. Stray intake and animal redemption will continue uninterrupted in Kenosha during this time.

Both WHS and Safe Harbor were committed to finding a home for every treatable and safe animal, no matter how long it takes, and this approach will continue under the new partnership.

In addition, the organizations expect the acquisition will bring more resources for medical and behavioral care to animals in Kenosha County. WHS is hiring new positions to support the expanded work, including two veterinarians and a certified veterinary technician.

As was in the case with all prior WHS acquisitions, there are no plans to lay off staff or reduce pay. To learn more about the WHS merger, please visit: www.wihumane.org/mergerfaqs.