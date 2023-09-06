Time to lace up your walking shoes! The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Kenosha and Racine County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 23 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center, 930 Wood Rd.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at 10 a.m. To register for the walk, visit act.alz.org/kenrac. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please call 800.272.3900.

Walkers in the event will all be there for a different reason or purpose. The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or an advocate for the cause (orange).

The Alzheimer’s Association is also excited to share that Craig Coshun, sportscaster covering the Brewers and the Bucks, will be the Honorary Chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks. Coshun lost his mother to Alzheimer’s and is active in the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 191,000 serving as caregivers. In Racine and Kenosha Counties alone, 6,400 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

The Walk is co-chaired by Suzanne Maki, director of sales and marketing at Ridgewood Care Center and Grande Prairie Care and Rehab Center.

“I originally joined the Walk to End Alzheimer’s due to my career in healthcare and seeing others affected by it,” Maki said. “Then I had a personal connection to Alzheimer’s with my late Grandmother. It’s being a part of something that can make a difference in helping those with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones impacted by this disease that makes me most passionate about the cause. Going purple and funding research gets us one step closer to finding a cure and continuing to make a difference.”

Craig Simpkins, global director, finance and procurement, early career development at Johnson Controls, is also a co-chair for the event.

“Too many of us have a family member or friend who is suffering from the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease,” Simpkins said. “The effect this disease has on individuals diagnosed with it and their caretakers is immeasurable. We must support continued research and commit ourselves to help play a role in helping make a difference by advancing research and extending our help and services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s.”