Students from various western Kenosha County grade schools visited Kenosha County government facilities Tuesday, for the American Legion’s annual Law Day activities.

After gathering in the County Board Chambers to hear from public officials about their roles in government, the students toured County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s office and the Public Safety Building, listened in on a portion of a jury trial in the Courthouse, and enjoyed lunch together at American Legion Post 21.

Speakers during the morning session included Kerkman, Mayor John Antaramian, Sheriff David Zoerner, state Reps. Amanda Nedweski and Tod Ohnstad, County Treasurer Teri Jacobson, Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, and others.

Some of the students will also attend separate Law Day activities at the state Capitol in Madison next week.