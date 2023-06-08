Ben Metz, owner of Metz Machines, built a custom Harley Davidson big wheel motorcycle that sold in three weeks for $67,500.

"It was bittersweet for sure," Metz said. "I put it for sale and I didn't think it would happen so fast. A few weeks later someone purchased it."

The bike is green and black- the colors of Metz Machines. Metz said when he built the bike, he originally thought he would use it for advertising in the summer.

"It was kind of one of those things where if someone takes it, I'll sell it if the money's there. And then someone did it and I was like, 'man, now my bike is gone,'" he said.

Metz said the bike took him around a year to finish building.

He said it was fun figuring out the design and how to make everything work. Specifically, he said since there's no kickstand on his latest bike, he had to figure out the geometry to make an air ride for it to sit down on the frame.

The most challenging part about building the bike, Metz said, was modifying the frame.

"So in the front here I had to cut where this weld is, so I actually cut that and had to reshape the angle of the frame to allow for it to accept that big wheel," Metz said.

Metz said it was difficult getting the right angle down for it to sit flat. He said one degree off equaled one inch off of the wheel, so he had to be "pretty accurate."

The engine is also not a stock engine. Metz said he got a 131 engine- the biggest one that Harley makes. On top of that, he said he added a turbo charger.

"It's very, very fast," Metz said.

For months prior to the build, he said he found himself collecting different parts he used on the bike. Metz owns a salvage yard in Kenosha for power sports and motorcycles, so he said he was collecting parts out of old bikes to use on his.

"A lot of guys who build these ... they're not really built to ride," he said. "However, this one I tried to make it actually ride well like a normal bike."

The first custom bike he made was ten years ago. Metz said the kind of motorcycle he made then is called a 't-rex' bike.

Metz said he got into motorcycles right out of high school. When he couldn't find a job after completing his degree, he started working on his friend's bikes.

"Word of mouth spread that I could kind of do some different things on motorcycles and I was okay at it," Metz said. "I was just working out of my home garage and it evolved into what it is now."

Since then, Metz has made four custom motorcycles and has been in business since 2015.

"Those [his previous custom bikes] were priced about $20,000. So going from a $20,000 to almost a $70,000 bike I was like, 'oh this will probably sit for at least a year. It will take the right buyer.' Then this gentleman came in and was like, 'yeah. I want it,'" Metz said.

He said he gets his inspiration to create custom bikes to make something that nobody has seen before.

"It's really cool to see people walk in the door and be like, 'wow. That's wild,'" Metz said. "I don't know. It's a good feeling."

Normally, he said he builds his bikes in the winter when their shop is slower. However, due to how quickly the big wheel bike was sold, Metz said he's contemplating starting a new one this summer.

"I'm not really sure which direction I want to go," he said. "There's a couple thoughts, but I haven't really narrowed it down."

Their shop doesn't fulfill custom orders, but after showcasing his latest build, Metz said there have been more customers asking if he would make custom bikes.

"No custom orders yet, but the custom bikes that I've done have done really well in the past, so we're starting to get some interest in it," Metz said. "So that could be something we could evolve into in a couple years."