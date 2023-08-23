It’s the Roaring Twenties: The Great War is over, Prohibition is in full swing and Kenosha’s Roosevelt Road is paved with cobblestones.

And, in the Kenosha of 1923, a new church has just been completed, at the time known as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2528 Roosevelt Road. That same year, over 700 miles away deep in America’s South, Jerry Baldwin Sr. was born to McKinley and Anner Baldwin in Birmingham, Alabama.

It would be more than 40 years before Baldwin Sr. would make his way to Kenosha. He would establish the Bethlehem Temple of Kenosha in a local storefront, and another five years before he and his congregation would buy the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which coincidently happened to share his birth year.

Looking back, 1923 may seem like a world away, but it isn’t as far away as some might think. Those cobblestone roads can still be spotted around Kenosha peeking through the pavement, and Baldwin’s son, Jerry Baldwin Jr., is still the pastor for the church today.

Celebrations

This week starting on Thursday, Bethlehem Temple will be holding its 46th annual church convention, returning in full force after pandemic restrictions, including celebrations for the church building’s 100th anniversary.

“We want to recognize the history and longevity in the community,” Baldwin said. “It’s good to be part of something with continuity,”

Local and state officials have been invited to this weekend’s Sunday afternoon service, Aug. 27, to mark the centennial of the old Kenosha church. The celebration will be held just days before Baldwin Sr.’s 100th birthday, although the elder Baldwin died in 2001.

“It’s really a time for the church to celebrate the past year,” Baldwin said. “We are a church in the city, for the city.”

More information about the events through the week can be found on the church’s Facebook page. All residents were invited, Baldwin said.

“It’s remarkable,” Baldwin said. “There’s other churches that have been here longer, but we’re privileged to be in that group that have been around, and in a historical building too.”