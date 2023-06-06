PADDOCK LAKE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a free concert by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will be held this Thursday, June 8, to celebrate the opening of the new bandshell at Kenosha County’s Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50) in the Village of Paddock Lake.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other dignitaries will lead the ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m., with the concert to begin at 6:30.

“We are very excited to cut the ribbon on this long-awaited addition to Old Settlers Park,” Kerkman said. “Come and join us for this special celebration, and come back for the many other events to follow at the bandshell this summer and beyond.”

Located on the west end of the park, with Paddock Lake as a beautiful visual backdrop, the bandshell was built in part with funds raised by the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.

Following this Thursday’s celebration, it will be home to Rhythm on the Lake — a series of free concerts that will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 17.

The concert series is presented by Community State Bank and sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, State Farm agent Mindy Cooling, and Gruber Law Offices.

“We’re thankful to our sponsors for making this concert series possible, and to Old Settlers Oktoberfest and its supports for their many years of hard work to bring this bandshell to fruition,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

The new stage’s first headliner, Betsy Ade, is a local talent who received national exposure as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2019.

Rhythm on the Lake acts to follow this summer include:

• June 15: The Unusual Suspects

• June 22: Gravity of Youth

• June 29: Feed the Dog

• July 6: Hot & Dirty

• July 13: Blues Addiction

• July 20: Disconapse

• July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

• Aug. 3: Yesterday's Children

• Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

• Aug. 17: Kojo

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook