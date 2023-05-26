Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To celebrate local veterans and fallen heroes, Blend and Brew will hold a weekend-long series of events starting June 2, including a silent auction, musical performances and donated art.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at Blend & Brew, 5700 Sixth Ave.

Celebrations start Friday (June 2) with Art Donation Day. Artists from around the Kenosha area are invited to donate art as tribute to veterans and fallen soldiers. The pieces will be displayed in the shop all weekend.

Tribute concerts will be held Saturday (June 3). Musicians from the Kenosha area will play in hour-long segments in tribute to veterans and fallen soldiers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veteran Share & Tell, and the silent auction and raffle will be Sunday (June 4). Veterans are invited to come and share their stories with the community. The community is encouraged to come and listen.

Raffle tickets will be $1 each or 10 for $8. Tickets are cash or check only. Silent auction and raffle items are listed on the event page online, updated regularly. Links to the page can be found on the Blend and Brew Facebook page.

Winners will be contacted Tuesday morning and announced on social media the same day. Items may be picked up anytime after notification of winning and payment, if applicable, is due upon pickup.

Proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will be donated to families of fallen soldiers.

Each veteran who comes in will be given a piece of tribute art being displayed that was donated for the event.

Art donations can be made by contacting blendandbrewkenosha@gmail.com, or by dropping of donations any time until 5 p.m. Thursday June 1. Elementary age children up to seniors are welcome to donate tribute art to be displayed and donated to veterans and fallen heroes

Blend and Brew is taking reserved slots for local musicians on a first-come, first-accepted basis. Performances are hour-long slots, with performance running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Email blendandbrewkenosha@gmail.com for requests.

Veterans or a family members of a fallen hero are encouraged to come speak to the community

Auction items can be donated by anyone, with proceeds going to veterans and veteran families. Items can be dropped off at Blend & Brew anytime until 5 p.m. June 1.

Raffle items can be donated by businesses, brands or individuals who have merchandise or gift certificates. These items must be dropped off by 5 p.m. June 1 to be a part of the raffle.