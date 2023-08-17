BROOKSIDE SIGN Brookside Care Center

Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center now has beds available for long-term Medicaid and memory care and is accepting residency applications, the center’s administrator announced Thursday night.

“Our staffing levels are now allowing us to admit additional long-term residents,” Brookside’s Administrator Lynda Bogdala said in a county news release. “We have some beds available at this time, and we anticipate more coming online in the near future.”

The county-owned Brookside is a 154-bed facility that offers long-term skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation care. In recent years,

national publications have honored it as being among the best nursing homes in Wisconsin. The care center is located at 3506 Washington Road in Kenosha.

“We are excited to be able to grow our census of long-term residents for the first time in recent memory,” Bogdala said. “We encourage families seeking compassionate long-term care to reach out and see what we have to offer.”

The uptick in staffing follows steps taken to improve the county’s ability to attract and retain employees, said County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo. This included the board’s adoption of a classification and compensation study that established a more competitive wage structure in departments across the county last year.

“These efforts already appear to be paying off, and I’m pleased that Brookside is now able to expand its long-term care services,” said Nudo, who is also a member of the Brookside Board of Trustees.

Robert W. Pitts, chairman of the Board of Trustees agreed.

“Brookside is a special place that is a point of pride for Kenosha County. It is the community’s nursing home of choice, and we’re proud to be able to increase the number of people we can serve with high-quality long-term care. More information about Brookside is available at www.brooksidecarecenter.com.

Residency applications are available under the Admissions link; completed forms may be emailed to BCCadmissions@kenoshacounty.org, or hand delivered or mailed to Brookside, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53144.

For those seeking answers to additional questions contact Brookside at 262-653-3800.

Careers at Brookside

Brookside and its sister facility, Willowbrook Assisted Living, continue to actively recruit for employee positions including certified nursing assistants, nurses of all experience levels and environmental service workers.

All positions come with highly competitive wages and benefits including the Wisconsin Retirement System pension program and access to health insurance for full- and part-time employees.

Potential applicants may view available job postings and apply online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/jobs.

