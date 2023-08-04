U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, responded to questions about issues ranging from the Donald Trump indictment to Title IX during Wednesday’s listening session in Kenosha.

Held at the Madrigrano Conference Center at Gateway Technical College, the session was ostensibly about excessive government spending, inflation, Social Security and law enforcement, among several other issues Steil highlighted before beginning.

Steil repeatedly emphasized the need to reduce government spending. He also countered what he described as false claims about Republicans’ agenda regarding Social Security and Medicare.

“There was this big push to try to scare people that what conservatives were doing was going to cut Medicare and Social Security. Not true. We didn't cut it. And I'm here to tell you, I'm not going to cut it,” Steil said.

He also voiced support for law enforcement, both local and national, talking about the dangers of drug trafficking and fentanyl.

However, Steil was asked about a range of topics beyond his primary talking points.

One attendee asked for Steil’s stance on the most recent indictment of former President Trump, relating to the 2020 election and ongoing moves to impeach President Joe Biden for alleged inappropriate actions relating to his son’s ongoing legal battle.

Steil largely abstained from commenting on the Trump indictment.

“I’ve not fully read the indictment,” Steil said. “He’ll have his day in court to explain what played out.”

But he expressed “concern with how the Department of Justice operates.”

“We have a committee in the House looking into the particular operations of the FBI and DOJ. It’s appropriate the American people see the inner workings of how the Department of Justice is operating,” Steil said.

Steil said the legal issues surrounding Hunter Biden are “weird stuff” that mandate a thorough investigation.

“The questions that are presented, there’s some really goofy business dealings with (President Biden’s) son,” Steil said. “Was the president in any way altering his behaviors or decisions based on business dealings with his family? That’s really the question.”

Another attendee asked about proposed changes to Title IX relating to transgender athletes, asking how Republicans would “push back.” Steil said House Republicans had done just that, but he was uncertain if it would pass the Senate.

“There's some real life, actual, dangerous aspects of this,” Steil said. “With a biological male being so much bigger (than a female) that creates real problems.”

The topic of energy investments came up several times. While Steil said he sees clean energy such as sun and air as part of the future, he said such transitions are up to the private sector, and government investments should be directed elsewhere, such as Social Security or children’s mental health.