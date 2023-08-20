It has a bank vault door a foot thick. Its windows are bulletproof.

But the only dough its protecting is for pizza.

It’s the north side Kenosha Pizza Hut, built in the former Johnson Bank building, 2729 18th St.

“I have people walking in still thinking it a bank,” said General Manager John Harris.

“They say, ‘Oh my god I used to bank here.’”

Despite some confusion, the building is definitely no longer a functioning bank, opening as a Pizza Hut in January 2022. While it still has its original drive-thru area, the pneumatic tube system is not available.

“People always ask if we can send it through the chute,” Harris said.

Harris, a born-and-raised Kenosha resident, has been working for Pizza Hut since 2012, starting as a cook, server and driver and climbing his way to general manager in 2016. He remembers watching the building be renovated into a Pizza Hut several years ago.

“It took me by surprise. Most people don’t realize we have a false ceiling; it’s a vaulted ceiling above,” Harris said.

“To see it go from an exoskeleton to now was an experience.”

While much has changed inside since its days as a bank (the vault door doesn’t lock for instance), a few leftovers still harken back to its former use, including the unusual drive-thru and double-paned windows.

“I threw a chair at one of the windows and it didn’t break,” Harris joked.

The interior, much roomier than a typical Pizza Hut kitchen, was also a bonus, Harris said.

“You could have 20 people back there and not bump into one another,” Harris said.

While it was an usual location, at the end of the day what mattered to the customers is the food and employees.

Harris said he tries to emphasis a culture of fun and good service.

“When an employee walks through these doors, I want them to feel they’re here to help their community,” Harris said.

It’s the first Pizza Hut on the north side of Kenosha in about seven years Harris said, after the last one closed on 52nd Street. Now that they were back, Harris hopes to raise awareness in the local area.

Many residents are still unaware that there is a Pizza Hut nearby, he said.

“We still have people in the general area who don’t even know we’re here,” Harris said.