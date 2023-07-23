The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $3,548 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Tallahassee, Florida, for national menu-french toast.

Premier Fall

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, , won a federal contract award for $24,195 from the U.S. Navy, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for fall protection inspection services.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for clutch, vehicul disk.