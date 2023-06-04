The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:
IDSC Holdings
IDSC HOLDINGS, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $45 million from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service, of Kansas City, Mo., for FRS (forward repair system).
MGA Research
MGA RESEARCH, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $1,680,500 from the Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for compliance testing of rear impact guards.
