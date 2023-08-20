Former Brighton resident Naomi Bernstein has received the 2023 PEI Professional Engineer of the Year award for her contributions to the promotion of the professional engineering exam and environmental protection.

Bernstein is currently an academic technology project manager at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, working to creates bridges between academics and technology to support student success in academic spaces, utilizing the skills she honed as a private consulting engineer.

Her engineering work specializes in natural resources and environmental systems, education, outreach and professional development as well as plant, animal and facility systems.

Bernstein has completed over 150 nutrient management plans for agricultural operations, leading to many environmental improvement projects. She’s assisted landowners with confined animal operations to obtain new or renewed compliance certificates, and designed waste storage facilities, stormwater and erosion features, feed storage and barnyard runoff control for Wisconsin landowners in need of design and permitting assistance.

Her work as a liaison between producers and regulatory agencies in Wisconsin has earned her praise on both sides of issues.

Bernstein served as a technical reviewer of multiple Wisconsin USDA-NRCS conservation practice standards. Bernstein is an occupational expert for the O*NET data collection program, providing expertise concerning the occupation of agricultural engineer to the US Department of Labor.

A 22-year member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, Bernstein has served in multiple leadership roles and was recognized several times for her work. She frequently contributes to the Inside ASABE newsletter on the PE exam and general promotion of professional licensure.

Bernstein has authored or co-authored the Agricultural and Biological Engineering Exam Supplied Reference Handbook as well as four other publications.

She has received several awards, including the 2010 Outstanding Alumni Award from the UW-Madison Association of Women in Agriculture and is a member of the Professional Engineering Institute.

Bernstein, formerly Uhlenhake, has been married to her partner Andy Bernstein for 12 years and has two daughters.