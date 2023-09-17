The shop at 4437 22nd Ave., now known as Howland Flowers, has served Kenosha’s floral needs for over 60 years, from weddings to funerals to spousal apologies.

Last week the shop marked a new chapter, as local mother/daughter duo Laurie Willkomm and Kourtney Bilotta celebrated taking over the longtime Kenosha business.

The family duo met with the Kenosha News last week as they prepared for their grand opening celebration, the cozy shop packed with flowers, plants, succulents and more. Designer Kathy DiCello-McVicker was helping arrange boutiques and cut the thorns off roses.

The three happily chatted over their work, joking amongst themselves and interacting happily with whoever happened to stroll in.

While they seem to fit so naturally into the shop, Willkomm and Bilotta’s path to the present took them around several corners.

Willkomm, for her part, worked in several careers prior to Howland Flowers, although she has a background in floral arrangements and interior decorating. Over a year ago, she was drawn back to flowers, accepting a Howland manger position.

“I had the opportunity to get back into the industry I love,” Willkomm said. “I was tickled to be back.”

Bilotta recalled growing up surrounded by her mother’s decorating and creative bend.

“I’ve always been creative,” Bilotta said. “When I went to school, I considered getting an art degree.”

She ultimately decided against it, instead entering the human services field and spending several years working at the Kenosha Achievement Center.

While she appreciated her work and gained valuable skills for running a business during her career, Bilotta said she ultimately regretted not following her heart.

She began working the shop part-time last year and, after a discussion with her mother, she went to full-time. Today, although the flower shop does not necessarily utilize her degree, Bilotta said it allows her to express her creativity while running a local business.

In an age of plastics and store-bought flowers, Bilotta and Willkomm said their little local shop had plenty to offer. They emphasizd freshness and the personal touch.

A batch of real plants have textures, smells, and colors that can’t be imitated, Bilotta said. Real flowers are also much more meaningful.

“People see flowers as such a term of endearment, you don’t give someone a bouquet of fake flowers,” Bilotta said.

Carrying on a legacy

The flower shop has been a Kenosha fixture for decades. Previously known as Flowers by Joseph, it was owned and operated by the Cucunato family until its closure in Spring 2021 following the death of co-owner Leo Cucunato in 2020.

Willkomm, a high school classmate and friend of Leo, said it was emotional to carry on his legacy.

In fact, everything about having the shop, working with her daughter and getting to have such positive interactions with the community, make her teary-eyed with gratitude.

“When I think about this place, it makes me cry,” Willkomm said. “Being able to do what I do with my daughter, knowing it’s Leo’s shop and now it’s my shop … we’re just blessed.”

Bilotta echoed that sentiment.

“We’re not rich or really the type to start a business; the fact we can do this together is the best gift,” Bilotta said.

Willkomm and Bilotta officially took over Howland Flowers on June 22 and celebrated with a grand opening event Sept. 8. They expressed their excitement for the future.

“We just love our community, that’s what’s so cool about being born and raised here,” Willkomm said. “Making relationships, doing events with groups … those are the kinds of things we want to do, celebrate and collaborate on.”