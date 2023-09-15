Pet Supplies Plus, 3755 80th St., is celebrating its new location in Kenosha this weekend with a grand opening event, featuring special deals and giveaways.

To welcome the community, the new store, owned and operated by a father and son duo, will host a weekend-long grand opening event beginning Saturday

Father and son

Owner Afzal Lokhandwala was born and raised in India and came to the United States in 1989. He has been in the franchising industry for over 30 years, with a background in restaurants.

His son Sal recalls working with his father over the years, starting with wiping off tables as a child. Today, he’s the director of operations at the Pet Supplies Plus store.

“Having the chance to run this store with my dad is an incredible experience,” Sal said. “Running family-owned businesses is who we are, and I guess you could say it’s part of our DNA. It makes it easy when you have family involved and we are so excited to bring Kenosha pet parents into our family dynamic.”

The Kenosha business is a first for the duo who are primarily based in Illinois, but Sal said the community has given them a warm welcome.

“Wisconsin has been great,” Sal said. “People are happy for us to be here.”

Pet Supplies Store Team Leader Samantha Lawson, who was previously a zookeeper, said the store has been gearing up to greet their “neighbors” this weekend, what they call their customers.

“They live down the street, and that’s how we treat them,” Lawson said. “We’re really excited to bring a neighborhood pet store to Kenosha.”

The store offers a variety of pet products, including toys, natural foods, beds and more. It also has self-wash pet stations, a pet care team and carry-out service for heavier items.

On Saturday, they will be handing out mystery scratch cards, with values ranging between $5 and $10 throughout the day. On Sunday, the first 100 people will get a free small bag of Redford Naturals dog or cat food. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to win gift cards by entering the store’s grand opening raffle. Anyone who enters the drawing will receive a discount coupon.

Pet owners can get complimentary pet washes through the weekend.

Pet owners are welcome to shop with their dogs at the store.

Pet Supplies Plus Kenosha will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Kenosha, call 262-260-9101 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.