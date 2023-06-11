The Kenosha Tap House 125 56th St., held its soft opening Saturday bringing a self-pour bar to Downtown Kenosha.

Paul McGraw, one of the bar’s owners, exlained the new venue concept, and invited residents to give the location a try.

The self-serve tap will offer 60 different drinks at a time, with a wide selection of local brews, mixed drinks, wines, hard ciders and more. McGraw said the menu would also rotate regularly.

“A big key is you don’t have to wait for the bartender,” McGraw said.

Patrons will be given an electronic fob that can be tapped on each drink’s screen. After that, they can pour as much of their drink as they want. McGraw said that was what originally drew him and his wife to the concept several years ago.

McGraw and his wife are part-owners for a similar concept venue in Lake Geneva. He said they leapt at the opportunity when they learned the Kenosha location was for sale.

With the Kenosha Tap House finally up and running, McGraw looked back at a long road of hard work.

“We learned a lot from the Lake Geneva location,” McGraw said. “But there’s never anything easy about it. It takes a lot of hard work by a lot of great people.”

Guests will be able to try as many drinks as they want, although prices will vary depending on the drink. McGraw also encouraged patrons to return, with the menu changing regularly.

Renovations

Formerly the Ashling on the Lough, the Kenosha Tap House’s interior has been heavily renovated, now offering more interior space. McGraw said they wanted to “open up” the building to create a “welcoming, pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere.”

“The concept has changed, it’s wide open with lots of light,” McGraw said. “It’s a place to bring in your family and have a good time.”

Despite the changes, the full-service kitchen remains, and Ashling fans will recognize a part of the old bar’s back wall.

McGraw said they also reached out to previous staff members, offering them the opportunity to continue working at the Downtown venue.

Kenosha Tap House will also have live music on occasions, McGraw said, and the back room can be rented for events.

“We’re excited to have the venue here,” he said.

Exact dates haven’t been determined yet, but McGraw said to look out for their grand opening celebration, planned for the coming weeks after they get into a groove.

“Come on in and give us a try,” McGraw said. “We think you’ll enjoy it. We’ve got a good variety, and there’s something for everybody.”