The locally-owned health care franchise Right at Home marked its 20th anniversary this year, a milestone for a Kenosha business that has helped thousands over its two decades.

Based at 6044 eighth Avenue, Right at Home Kenosha-Racine is an at-home health care service. Owner Michael Callaghan started the business after his personal experience trying to take care of his ailing father.

“We kind of cobbled together care for my dad,” Callaghan said. “So I experienced it first hand, being on the other side of the desk.”

He and his wife were already looking for a new career opportunity, and after seeing first-hand the need for care services, he opened Kenosha’s Right at Home.

Now celebrating 20 years and with a staff of about 40 to 50 caregivers, Callaghan said part of the recipe for longevity was taking care of people, both employees and clients.

“It isn’t the easiest job or the highest paying job in the world,” Callaghan said. “But it’s the people with the big hearts who make the difference in this business.”

As demographics have shifted, so has perceptions of the business, Callaghan said. As baby boomers become seniors, service providers such as Right at Home have become more popular.

“What’s interesting now compared to starting out, one of my jobs was educating people about what at home care was,” Callaghan said. “After we got out there talking to people, they realized ‘oh wow, I need you guys.’”

Callaghan has worked in numerous careers over the years, but health care has proven the most fulfilling, he said.

“This is something that you get feedback at the end of every day,” Callaghan said. “There’s always a reward.”