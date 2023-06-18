A Kenosha venue is offering authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine along with traditional American fare, a mix reflecting the backgrounds of local owners Feras and Ruby Farhan.

Moody’s Subs + Sweets, 1830 27th Ave., opened this spring, offering its menu to area residents and those looking for kosher and halal dishes in Kenosha.

Feras, a Kenosha native, met his wife Ruby in Bethlehem. Now 16 years married and with four kids, he said the idea of starting a restaurant began long before Moody’s.

“My wife has always had a food background,” Feras said.

When she was younger, Feras said Ruby would often be mincing and chopping bulk ingredients for a nearby restaurant. After coming with Feras back to America, she had a small side-business making sweets, cakes and other items.

“She always wanted to hopefully, eventually, expand into a restaurant,” Feras said. “She finally got her chance, and it’s been fantastic.”

They had been “eyeballing the location” for several years, but “we were always either a day late or a dollar short,” Feras said. In November, it all came together, and after cleaning and installing new equipment, they opened their doors to the brick-and-mortar location in March.

For his part, Feras said he was a lover of the American food he’d grown up with.

“I’d rather go to a roast beef or a classic chicken sandwich,” Feras said. “But people love our fantastic Mediterranean items.”

Their menu reflects this world-spanning unification between Feras and Ruby, offering everything from falafel sandwiches and baklava to Reubens and California wraps.

Through word of mouth, Farhan said the business has been gaining local support, and feedback has been “fantastic.”

Feras said he was “blessed” to work a job where he could interact with the public, meeting with area college students and residents dropping in for some food and enjoying good conversation.

“This business can be very tiring, but when the customers are in, the feedback and smiles are more than enough compensation,” Feras said.