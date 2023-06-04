Ian Ashton works in a crowded garage, surrounded by woodworking machines and pieces of in-progress furniture.

Any empty space or surface is stacked high with planks of oak, walnut and more, and there’s a fine layer of sawdust throughout.

“Using my hands to take a raw lump of material and make it into something beautiful is really amazing,” Ashton said.

The humble Forest Park neighborhood garage is the home of Nighthawk Design Company, LLC. Ashton and his wife Katlyn started the furniture and woodworking business in 2019.

An engineer by trade, Ashton was first introduced to woodworking as a child in his grandfather’s backyard wood shop, learning the tools and materials at a young age.

“We’d be over there in the summers,” Ashton recalled “I started working with him. You know, ‘‘Here’s a hammer, boards, nails ... knock yourself out.’”

When he went off to college, Ashton said he stopped, mostly due to lack of equipment and space. For many years, he stepped away from woodworking. Several years ago, Ashton, now married, got a dining table in need of some care.

He said he took it apart, fixed it up and rebuilt it.

“He’s just really talented, intelligent and a hard worker,” Katlyn Ashton said. “I’m just really proud of him.”

From there, he kept taking on projects around the house, building things up until friends and family were reaching out with requests. In 2019, he finally created Nighthawk Design Company.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I’m going to do this I should make it official,’” Ashton said.

Sustainability and longevity

The handcrafted pieces, with mid-century modern stylings and solid wood construction, are Wisconsin-sourced, much of it from what Ashton called “urban wood,” from trees that were cut down in urban areas that would have been turned to mulch or firewood.

“The urban wood, a lot of times, it tells a better story than tree farm wood,” Ashton said.

The furniture he makes is more expensive than the cheaper, more disposable pieces people can get elsewhere he said, but his are meant to be durable and “stand the test of time,” an investment that could be used a century from now with the proper care.

“My philosophy is, when I design and build a piece I want it to outlive me,” Ashton said, calling them “true heirloom pieces.”

He also works extensively with clients on custom pieces to make sure they get something best suited for their needs.

“I don’t have to live with the piece,” Ashton said. “I want them to be 100% happy.”

Nighthawk Design

Ashton said he named his business after the nighthawk because it, much like himself, is up late into the evening. For now, the wood shop is a part-time job, although he admitted he is often thinking about woodworking throughout the day.

“Its baby steps, but the dream is to be doing this full time,” Ashton said.

He enjoyed the artistic side of woodworking, getting to use a side of his brain he typically can’t with his engineering work.

“The biggest thing is getting to work with my hands,” Ashton said. “It’s turning what was once a living, breathing thing and repurposing it into something.”

That love of woodworking has seemingly been passed down. His 5-year-old daughter has been an avid learner, Ashton said, and can now identify different types of wood.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Our oldest, she’ll come through and ask questions,” Ashton said. “As she gets older she wants to learn more.”

Ashton encouraged those interested in a piece to reach out. More information about the business, their furniture pieces, commissions and more can be found on his website, nighthawkdesigncompany.com.

“My goal is to continue working with local clients using local materials,” Ashton said. “Whatever your design dreams are, we can make them come true.”