PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pine Acres driving range has a new head professional, as Ray Zuzinec III is carrying on the legacy of former head professional and golf philosopher John “Jack” Thomsen.

Pine Acres, 1621 116th St., has a long local history, once owned by Thomsen under the name Transcendental Golf. Zuzinec recalls growing up around golf and Thomsen when his father worked for him.

Thomsen died in February of 2020 at age 82. When the golf range’s new owners reached out to Zuzinec, now the director of indoor golf-simulator venue X-Golf, 8304 75th St., he accepted the post of new head professional. at the range.

“Jack Thomsen was a very big part of my life. I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for him,” Zuzinec said. “I literally remember being 3-4 years old riding his St. Bernards like they were horses.”

After high school, Zuzinec would begin working for Thomsen, learning about his philosophy on golf and life.

“Jack was one who marched to the beat of a different drum,” Zuzinec said. “The way he spoke, the right mindset would gravitate toward it and others would run away as fast as they could.”

Thomsen, as Zuzinec describes him, was a unique character. He was a believer in the transcendentalist mindset, strictly self-regimented and an inventor, holding patents for several golf-related apparatuses. Zuzinec said these different aspects all fed into his particular style of mentoring.

“Those roots that he had, they made him such a great teacher because he made you believe in yourself,” Zuzinec said. “It wasn’t mechanical instruction.”

In his time with Thomsen, Zuzinec saw how this focus on the mental and philosophical could benefit students.

“Golf is more mental than we ever allow ourselves to perceive,” Zuzinec said.

“He did such a great job of altering someone’s energy and keeping them open-minded, to be receptive to new feelings.”

The decision to accept the head professional position was a mix of good business and principle, Zuzinec said.

“We want to do anything that we can do to keep that community vibe going, almost going back to that nostalgic time when people’s thoughts and feelings mattered more than just dollars and cents going into the bank,” he said.

Zuzinec hopes his new position will help both venues thrive.

While he’s happy to help the golf range of his old mentor, he admitted it was big shoes to fill coming after Thomsen.

“It’s very humbling, it’s something I wasn’t necessarily certain I was worthy of,” Zuzinec said.

“It’s an extreme honor to be able to carry on that legacy and his style of teaching, coaching and approach to golf.

He tries to carry on Thomsen’s particular style of teaching, pushing for students to be more mindful.

“I’m very persistent in making sure that my students acknowledge the progression we make,” Zuzinec said. “Especially in the world that we live in, we want instant results, and it’s very easy to get frustrated.”

Michelle Hanson, who takes lessons with her son, said she was happy when she learned the golf range would be offering instructions. Although a new student of Zuzinec’s, she praised his teachings.

“I’m very grateful he’s here, we were looking for lessons and really couldn’t find any,” Hanson said. “He’s awesome. He really simplifies and breaks it down.”

The collaboration with the indoor golf-simulator was a benefit too, meaning they could practice all year-long with the same instructor.