Pillar Health and Kenosha Community Health Center are marking Breastfeeding Awareness Month during August, and have announced the addition of lactation coaching services by Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Jenell Jackley.

Jackley will offer personalized services. She emphasizes a proactive approach to breastfeeding challenges, encouraging new mothers to seek expert guidance from the outset of their journey.

“We recognize that breastfeeding is a deeply personal decision, and we’re here to empower mothers with the support they need to experience its joys to the fullest,” Jackley said.

When scheduling a consultation with Pillar Health’s lactation consultant, mothers can expect thorough assessments of breastfeeding techniques, personalized guidance on latching, sucking, swallowing and breathing for their babies. The team places a emphasis on open and honest communication to ensure mothers receive the highest level of support to achieve success.

Pillar Health and Kenosha Community Health Center officials stated they are “dedicated to providing compassionate and specialized lactation consulting services.”

Interested parties can schedule a lactation consultation by calling 262-656-0044.

Among the benefits of breastfeeding, they indicated:

Optimal nutrition: Breast milk is a unique source of essential nutrients, antibodies, and enzymes that protect against infections and bolster the immune system.

Emotional bonding: The act of breastfeeding fosters a deep emotional bond between mother and child, promoting a sense of security and comfort for the baby.

Long-term health: Numerous studies show that breast-fed infants have a lower risk of obesity, diabetes, and certain infections later in life.

Postpartum recovery: Breastfeeding triggers the release of hormones that aid in uterine contraction, reducing the risk of postpartum bleeding and aiding the recovery process for the mother.