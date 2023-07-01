Locally owned Red Door Realty, 5729 6th Ave., held its a ceremony Thursday to celebrate the introduction of its new Downtown location.

Guests joined owner Lori Janis for a ribbon cutting at the event, which included balloons, confetti poppers and plenty of refreshments.

A Kenosha County resident since 2010, Janis said that she has owned a successful plumbing business for decades. About four years ago, she decided to branch out.

“One day I just decided, it’s just time to get into realty,” Janis said.

The new location had been vacant for several years according to Janis, and she leapt at the opportunity when she learned about it.

“Downtown Kenosha was where my eyes were set when I wanted to start my business,” Janis said.

Since signing in April, Janis said she’s been welcomed by the business community.

“We love Downtown Kenosha,” Janis said. “We’ve just made friends with everyone. I love the community, love Kenosha. Everyone knows everyone, everyone looks out for everyone.”

Janis explained why she chose the name “Red Door.”

“I sat down one night and started thinking. White picket fence, cobblestones, brick roads,” Janis recalled. “All of a sudden, a red door just came to me.”

More information about Red Door Realty can be found on its Facebook page, or by calling 847-514-1233.