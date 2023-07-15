After closing earlier this year, CD Warehouse has returned under new management, with a lifelong Kenosha resident offering a remastered Kenosha classic.

The new storefront is at 2529 75th St., under the ownership of Nate Cucciare, a former CD Warehouse employee himself. He recalled working the old store 25 years ago with his friends, and becoming lifelong friends with the former owner Candy Eisenhauer. Although Cucciare would go on into a career in IT, even starting his own company, he said he stayed friends with Eisenhauer.

“When I found out Candy was closing the store, I felt it wasn’t time yet,” Cucciare said.

He had several talks with Eisenhauer, finally deciding in February to reopen the store in a new building. After months of work, Cucciare described the new store as a “fresh start,” taking the best parts of the old store and adapting to a changed environment.

“It’s a different era, but I think we’ve got the makings to keep it alive,” Cucciare said. “You can’t sit in 1995 and hope it works.”

CD-Warehouse regulars will see familiar faces if they come to the new store, with the same staff joining the new location. They may even spot Eisenhauer, despite her supposed retirement.

“She’s been a stalwart supporter,” Cucciare said. “She’s like family to me.”

Eisenhauer gave the endeavor her blessing, high praise from an owner who gave more than a quarter-century to the business.

“I trust him with the name,” Eisenhauer said. “It was like my child. Having him takeover, I know it won’t get hurt.”

She encouraged her old customers to support the returning business.

“I want to wish him the best, it really touched me that he wanted to keep the store running,” Eisenhauer said. “My employees have always been my family, but Nate and his friends were special.”

Old and new

While Cucciare is updating and adapting the business to better suit the modern era of streaming and digital downloads, he also hopes to bring back some of what was lost in the last decades.

The space that stores such as CD Warehouse offered was one of discovery and socializing, Cuccaire says. He plans for the store to host after-hours events, local bands and performances and more to create a wider experience beyond buying and selling inventory. Cucciare said he wants to take it to “the next level.”

“Maybe it’s being 40 and thinking about what to do in life that does a little more,” Cucciare said. “The kids of today don’t have that; they don’t have somewhere to sit down, hear new music they haven’t listened to before.”

While he acknowledged that streaming and digital media are firmly here to stay, Cucciare said he is seeing a new “renaissance” for physical media as people begin to see the benefits of physical ownership.

“Everyone wants to sell you a subscription,” Cucciare said. “It’s starting to reverse. People realize that they don’t own anything.”

Public sentiments have seemingly begun to shift. Cucciare said he expects vinyl sales to be a large part of his business for some time, and many popular artists release their music on the vintage format. In coming years, Cucciare said CDs and DVDs could be next.

“It’s an experience,” Cucciare said. “The fact you have a tangible item is different. The ability to get a unique item — there’s value.”

Cucciare said he’s planning to hold a grand opening event in August. He hopes to create a destination that can bring people together and “give the city something back.”

“That’s the longevity of brick and mortar,” Cucciare said. “It can’t just be a place to sell stuff.”