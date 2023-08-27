What began as simply a meat stand at the HarborMarket and a hobby project for a family farm now boasts a new Downtown Kenosha storefront, offering a wide variety of organic meats, cheeses, breads and more.

Sherwood Forest Meat Market opened its new storefront, 5814 Sixth Ave. last month. Sherwood Forest originally opened Downtown last year in a different building.

Owner Dawn Sherwood said she was loving the new location.

“It’s wonderful, more inviting, and it holds more grocery items,” Sherwood said.

The idea for Sherwood Forest Meat Market goes back decades, when the family began selling cuts of meat from their farm, which dates back to 1966, at the Kenosha HarborMarket. After a while, Sherwood said they wanted to go further.

“We felt it was time to try and expand and offer chemical-free meats on more than just Saturdays,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood said they put their focus on providing chemical-free foods to customers.

“Why would you want to start preserving yourself now when they already embalm you when you die?” Sherwood said, laughing.

Sherwood expects the business to be a permanent fixture, and plans on her two kids, who already help run it, to take over one day.

Although not a Kenosha resident herself, Sherwood said she loved working in Kenosha. She praised local officials and the community for their support.

“I really like it, the mayor has been really helpful, so has the alderman,” Sherwood said. “Anybody I deal with in Kenosha, I’ve never had a bad experience.”

The local business culture was also uplifting, Sherwood said.

“It’s wonderful. All the businesses down here totally support us, including the churches, bars ... all of them,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood Forest offers beef, pork, chicken, lamb, goat, duck, goose and more. But it’s not just meat, with chicken and duck eggs, cheeses, grab-and-go meals, pasta, sauces, honey, hot sauces and more on their shelves, nearly all of it organic and locally-sourced.

With a larger store, Sherwood said they’ve got plans to offer even more to area residents. Starting in October, they’ll be opening a soup station, with some tables for indoor seating. If it proves popular, even more could be added, she said.