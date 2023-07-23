The Simmons Island Beach House is returning 88 years after it first opened, under new ownership with plans to open a beer garden, concession stand, retail space and more in coming months.

Lakeshore Pedal Tours finalized the lease for the historic building, 5001 Simmons Island Road, last week.

Operations Manager Angela Preston said the building “hasn’t been fully operational in forever,” and was excited for the grand opening, currently planned for Aug. 9.

She noted there are big plans in the works for the beach house.

The beachfront will hold parties, as well as yoga, Zumba and tai chi classes hosted by local partners. The renovated concession stand will have a wide variety of traditional offerings, including hot dogs, brats, burgers, ice cream and more.

The beach house’s interior will be turned into a beach retail store, where guests will be able to rent chairs, umbrellas, beach balls and more. The store, beachfront and concession stand are expected to open during the Aug. 9 grand opening. The future beer garden, to be located on a grassy area just south of the beach house, is “coming soon,” Preston said.

Plans for the beer garden include an outdoor grill area, swings and the “Third Coast Stage.” The bar and tables are planned to be boat-themed, according to Preston.

Preston said she and Lakeshore Pedal Tours’ owner Meryl Strichartz had been looking for a space Downtown when the building came available.

“It’s hard to say no with such a beautiful building and area,” Preston said.

Preston said the Simmons Island Beach House’s history was murky, and she had struggled to find original photos of the interior and exterior. She encouraged residents to share their photos and stories of the Simmons Island Beach House on their website, www.kenoshabeachhouse.com.

While it is a scenic location, the work to turn it into a new venue has been extensive. Preston estimated they were looking at roughly a quarter-million-dollar investment.

“It’s more costly than we were expecting,” Preston said.

They plan plenty more to come next season. Preston has several ideas in mind, including more improvements at the beer garden and a large-scale sign for venue-goers to climb and take photos with.

“We put off a few things to focus on the important stuff,” Preston said. “Next year will have the bigger projects that will take a little longer.”

More information about the Beach House can be found at their website or Facebook page.

Preston also encouraged any residents who received a free ice cream coupon during the Civic Veterans Parade to cash them in during the grand opening.