Snap Fitness Kenosha, 5506 75th St., has a new expansion in the works, with Capsule Corp Nutrition, a vitamin and supplement store, to open this summer.

The grand opening for Capsule Corp is planned for July 29, and will feature several body builders, including Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw.

The new shop will be in the former location of the Azara smoke and vape shop. Buildout has already begun, and the new expansion will be accessible from the already existing gym space as well as through the normal entrance.

Capsule Corp will have a full spectrum of dietary supplements for weight loss, muscle building, general health and more.

“This is for anyone and everybody,” said co-owner Andre Adams. “Where ever they are in their fitness journey, we can address whatever their specific goal is and with the right training and the right stuff to help them.”

Husband and wife owners Andre and Rebecca Adams described the new addition as “phase three” for the gym. They previously added a powerlifting and body building room, a non-traditional offering for a Snap Fitness gym.

Next month marks the one-year anniversary of Snap Fitness’ grand reopening under their ownership, in which time the couple said gym membership has thrived.

“It’s exciting,” Rebecca Adams said. “We’re ready to grow. We need it for our members, we want to give back to them and give them that value.”

Andre Adams said the supplement store had always been part of the plan when they first took over Snap Fitness.

“It’s something we knew we wanted to do when we bought the gym,” Andre Adams said. “But you never know if it’ll pan out.”

They plan to add three new employees with the expansion.