Kenosha-based Snap-on Tools recently held one of its largest gatherings in its history, bringing thousands to its 2023 Snap-on Franchisee Conference in Nashville.

The event, held last month, drew in over 9,000 attendees according to the company, and showed off products, programs and promotions. This year’s conference included training seminars on selling skills, marketing acumen and product knowledge.

The 148,000-square-foot show floor had hundreds of company experts demonstrating thousands of Snap-on products.

“Our franchise network, the most capable channel to market in the industry, puts the world’s best tools in the hands of customers at their place of work. They service customers regularly, weekly in most cases, ‘Earning the Right’ to be trusted partners,” said Tim Chambers, president of Snap-on Tools. “Snap-on is dedicated to exceeding the needs of our customers and SFC is a testament to our steadfast commitment to support our franchisees in this mission.”

To close out this year’s franchisee connference and celebrate, Snap-on held a music festival at a number of popular venues in downtown Nashville exclusively for Snap-on guests.

The evening concluded with a customized drone show featuring iconic Snap-on imagery in the night sky, followed by a fireworks display.