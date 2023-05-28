Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sweet Corner Ice Cream, 4919 60th St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month to kick off its 2023 season, offering ice cream and other goodies all summer long.

Guests can choose from a rotating menu of over 36 flavors out of more than 100. They also serve non-diary and non-sugar items, as well as slushies, cookies and more.

This marks the second season for the ice cream parlor under Steve Koellner, who took over from the original owners Dan and Felicia Pavlica in 2021. A friend of the Pavlicas and a lifelong Kenosha resident, Koellner is excited for this year.

“I’m looking forward to a good season providing a great product, so Kenosha can have the best ice cream,” Koellner said.

Sweet Corner is largely unchanged since Koellner took over, still using the same suppliers and offering a family-friendly ice cream parlor, although the interior has been “spiced up” with artwork and decorations.

While his background is largely in real estate and assisted living, Koellner said he leapt at the opportunity when he learned from Felicia Pavlica that they were selling the business. It offered a “change of pace,” Koellner said.

“A lot of philosophies you can carry with you no matter what business you’re in,” Koellner said. “That’s everything from taking care of your employees, to customer service and just providing a good product.”

The biggest surprise for him?

“How much people care about ice cream,” Koellner said. “People can talk about ice cream all day long. The ingredients, what it does or doesn’t have, everything. It’s a real feeling.”

Koellner admitted that 60th Street construction last year had put a “damper” on things, but he focused on the silver lining.

“Last year it was a learning process,” Koellner said. “So it kept things slow through our learning phase.”

While construction is ongoing again along 60th Street, Koellner said he was excited for this summer. The business has a positive reputation, sits right next to the Forest Park neighborhood and has a good relationship with the community.

“We’re all about community and providing a good product,” Koellner said. “Our ice cream is the best, I can guarantee it.”