The Checkpoint, Kenosha’s new self-described “nerd bar,” 5301 22nd Ave., is now open, offering drinks, arcade games, board games and more to residents.

Owners Leeanna and Milton Chipana are previously from New York, coming to Kenosha in January 2022 to buy the former 8 Bit Bar and Arcade.

Milton, who has a background in event coordination, said he got his love for nerd culture from his parents. From a young age, he’s felt it provides a neutral ground for people to meet and socialize.

“It’s about providing a safe, relaxing space for people to explore fandom and activities,” Milton said.

Since their opening last Friday, Milton and Leeanna said reactions have been “overwhelmingly positive” as they build up the business. They plan to hold a grand opening in the fall.

The Checkpoint is open Thursday through Saturday.

More information can be found online at Checkpointbar.com, or on their Facebook page.