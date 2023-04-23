Two Kenosha golf businesses are collaborating to help bring their new concepts to the Kenosha golfing scene.

Indoor golf course X-Golf Kenosha, 8304 75th St., now features a stand of Caliber Golf putters, the first hockey-grip putters approved by the Professional Golfing Association.

X-Golf General Manager Nick Masyga said people are always surprised about the unique putter grip, which they offer for guests to try out on their seven simulators.

“Both of us are new, outstanding concepts,” Masyga said. “This way, we use both our customer bases to bounce off each other.”

Tim Wright, who created Caliber Golf with his brother Chip, said X-Golf was a great location for people to try out the new putter.

“Caliber Golf is thrilled to announce the product is now available at X-Golf Kenosha,” Wright said. “We look forward to anyone and everyone trying it out.”

The stand has been up since mid-March, and currently will remain indefinitely, Masyga said. The collaboration came about after an expo several months ago, when X-Golf staff met the Wright brothers.

The fact there was a local golf club business in town drew X-Golf to working with Caliber, Masyga said.

“The fact it was local was great,” Masyga said. “We’re both always trying to get our names out.”

Masyga said he personally enjoyed using the putters for their stability, and recommended anyone interested come by to try them out.

“Once people get these in their head, that it’s a true golf concept, there’s not doubt people will give it a try,” Masyga said.

An upcoming Summer tournament will feature a Caliber Golf club as one of the prizes.

More information about Caliber Golf can be found at calibergolf.com. More information about X-Golf and the upcoming tournament can be found at playxgolf.com, or at the X-Golf Kenosha Facebook page.