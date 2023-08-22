PLEASANT PRAIRIE – After the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Café unceremoniously closed this past Spring, items related to a new café to take its place came before the Plan Commission Monday.

The commission approved a zoning text amendment for Utah-based Café Zupas, which has 70 restaurants across the West and Midwest. The location, 9250 76th St., will undergo branding changes prior to opening.

According to village staff, Café Zupas will serve soups, salads and sandwiches. It will not be open for breakfast and will not serve alcohol. The Café will retain its drive-thru.

Shell Station

The Plan Commission also approved several items relating to a development on the state line, at the northeast corner of the Sheridan Road and 128th Street intersection.

The new development will be a Shell gas station. The site will have a 4,020-square-foot convenience store including a Dunkin Donuts offering drive-thru and outdoor seating, and a 2,200-square-foot carwash facility.

The existing structures at the site are proposed to be removed before splitting the site into two lots. The first lot, 1.8 acres with frontage on Sheridan Road, will have the Shell gas station. Lot two is proposed to be 0.38 acres, to be transferred to the Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin for the Chiwaukee Prairie West Restoration project.

The intersection is governed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Village of Winthrop Harbor.

Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection along with other roadway improvements.

Several area residents raised concerns about the project, including increased traffic, noise and light pollution, and well contamination. One resident questioned the need for a new gas station, arguing it would be “obsolete” within a decade given the onset of electric vehicles.

Addressing some of those questions, Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch said the Shell station was “the dimmest facility” he had ever seen, and the developers had “bent to the will” of the village and residents regarding concerns.

“It's pretty dim compared to what it could be,” Rindfleisch said. “It’s also a redevelopment project, at some point the former business generated traffic and noise itself.”

An engineer with the project said they would look into placing trees along the project’s eastside to reduce sound and light pollution for residents.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would regulate any underground storage tanks with the project, Rindfleisch said.

“They have very high standards at this point in time,” Rindfleisch said. “If there’s a leak it becomes a civil matter, and a very expensive one, so there’s no incentive for the developers to allow that to happen.”

Addressing questions of obsolescence, the developer said they were confident that a gas station would still be necessary for years to come.