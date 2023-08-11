It's not every day there's a giant, 34-foot pipe sitting in front of the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., but Thursday was that day.

Local elected officials, union leaders, and community were gathered outside the Union Club Thursday afternoon for the Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition "Safest Way" tour stop. The road show aims to educate the public and promote the proposed Enbridge Inc. Line 5 pipeline project in northern Wisconsin.

The project, if permits are approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, would relocate a 41-mile portion of its existing Line 5 pipeline that runs through the Bad River Reservation with new, 30-inch diameter pipe in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

The relocation comes after litigation between The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Enbridge, in which The tribe accused Enbridge of trespassing and benefiting off the movement of crude oil and natural gas without paying restitution.

The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day, and spans 645 miles from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. It crosses the Upper Peninsula of Michigan through the Straits of Mackinac and Lower Peninsula to Canada. It crosses approximately 12 miles of the Bad River Reservation.

Speakers at the stop said the new pipeline construction would be beneficial to laborers and Wisconsin families, as the line supplies needed resources. Construction of the new line would create over 700 new jobs, according to proponents.

"We support this project because hundreds of thousands of families including thousands of Laborers' International Union of North America members and their families and our community across the country, depend on energy work," said Corey McGovern, marketing representative for the Laborers' International Union of North America. "These are not just jobs. This is not just the pipeline. Constructing energy infrastructure is a career which can lead to steady reliable work and opportunities for advancement."

Corey Gall, President of the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association, said there was no concern about finding laborers to fill those jobs.

"All of our local unions have waiting list of applicants waiting to get in right now," he said. "We are not in a big crunch at the moment."

State Representative Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said the proposed relocation is a "monumental project," and balances the needs of various stakeholders.

"I think it's one that not only has to balance our energy needs, but also our tribal concerns and environmental concerns," Ohnstad said. "I just heard a the factoid the other day that we're actually pumping more oil right now as we transition to an economy that is less reliant on oil, but the current reality is that we're we're pumping more oil today than we ever have."

The pipeline was touted as the "safest way" to transport crude oil and liquid natural gas, which are turned into gasoline and propane, among other resources.

"Pipelines, like Line 5, make it possible for us to take our kids to school, heat our homes, dry our crops, cook our food, fly a plane on vacation, take our family out fishing, hit the ATV to go hunting, and the list goes on and on," said Mark Graul, a Spokesperson for the Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition. "Put simply, the Wisconsin jobs and Energy Coalition members know that pipelines, including Line 5 are the safest way to fuel our great state of Wisconsin. A 99.99% safety record really speaks for itself."

Pipeline dissent

While various leaders and individuals spoke at the event, chants of "Line 5, shut it down," could be heard from the sidewalk in front of the Union Club, where a half dozen people protested the Line 5 project.

"We all worry about our planet, because there is climate change and we have learned from many sources that Line 5 is not the wonderful thing they say it is," said Kenosha resident Marieta Huff. "It's not a solution. We need to be cutting back on oil production."

Protestors said shutting down the line is an important action to take amidst extreme weather across the U.S. and beyond.

"Shutting down Line 5 is the most critical action we can do here in Wisconsin to mitigate abrupt climate mayhem, which we are experiencing and all witnessing with our own eyes in 2023," Bill Gregory said.

Concerns have also been raised about spills from the pipeline. According to the National Wildlife Federation, in the last 50 years, the pipeline has experienced at least 33 spills, releasing a total of 1.3 million gallons of product into the environment.

Construction on the rerouted pipeline has yet to commence, as its permits have not been approved by the Wisconsin DNR.

"Once the permits are set, it will take about a year to construct," Graul said. "All the landowners along the route outline have agreed to host the pipeline... they've actually bought the pipe, so that's ready to go, they have Michels in place as the contractor, they have agreements with the board trade unions in place, so really, at this point, it's about Wisconsin DNR and permits they're working through."