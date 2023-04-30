Carthage Theatre is making waves again, receiving national recognition for its work.

The original play “Memento Mori,” directed by Professor Neil Scharnick, received two awards from the national committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for excellence and positive impact: the Citizen Artist Award and the committee’s newest honor, Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space.

It is the third time a Carthage production has received the Citizen Artist Award, which recognizes “programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.”

The Brave Rehearsal Space award “celebrates teaching artists who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.”

“The awards are a tremendous honor,” said Scharnick, a 1999 Carthage alumnus, “and I think these particular awards show something more than the excellent work we’re doing. They show that we’re doing work that matters, and we’re doing it right.”

Corinne Ness, dean for the Division of Arts and Humanities, echoed Scharnick’s praise for the theatre program.

“The long history of Carthage Theatre awards is evidence of its quality,” she said. “These two newest honors recognize the community that we work hard to maintain — a space where student artists can fully realize their potential with the support of an exceptional faculty.”

Creating ‘Memento Mori’

Each year, Carthage commissions and develops a new play, partnering with award-winning playwrights and theatre artists from across the globe. Throughout the New Play Initiative’s 14-year history, students and faculty have collaborated with award-winning writers.

The 2022 installment began as a collaboration between Scharnick and one of Ireland’s leading acting instructors, Donal Courtney. With the working title “Memento Mori” — Latin for “remember you must die” — the play would encourage performers and audience members alike to engage with life’s biggest questions.

Before the project could move beyond the earliest workshop stage, however, cancer took Courtney’s life. Dedicating the work to the Irishman’s memory, Scharnick and his students wrote and developed “Memento Mori” over the next several months.

The play tells the story of a young musician named Alice who recently passed away. Her friends mourn and try to make sense of her death while Alice tries to come to terms with life beyond the grave.

After it premiered on campus in November, Carthage Theatre was invited to perform “Memento Mori” in Flint, Michigan, at the Kennedy Center’s Region 3 college festival in January. Based on productions showcased at eight regional events across the country, the committee announced the national award winners earlier this spring.

The Carthage cast and crew also traveled to Ireland to perform the play at the historic Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin and at West End House School of Arts in Killarney.