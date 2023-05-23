PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Several projects made significant progress during the Village Board meeting Monday, including a new subdivision near Prairie Lane Elementary and the Lake Andrea beer garden.

Cedar Ridge

The board unanimously approved the conceptual plan for the Cedar Ridge subdivision, which plans for 75 single-family lots to sit on 40 acres of land west of 47th Avenue at 113th Street.

Lots will range from 13,600 square feet to 22,562 square feet. Home costs are anticipated to range from $600,000 to $900,000, averaging about $750,000.

Developers said their project will complement the Highland Estates subdivision development, with larger lot sizes and costs picking up where Highland Estates leaves off.

The project will be developed in three phases, with the first 27 lots to be built by 2024, an additional 26 lots by 2026 and the final 22 by 2028.

Lake Andrea Beer Garden

The board also approved site and operational plans for the Lake Andrea Beer Garden, to be located at the southwest corner of Prairie Springs Park, 10023 Park Drive.

The beer garden, a collaboration between Barrel Boys Hospitality LLC and Visit Pleasant Prairie, is scheduled to open in early June. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will offer beverages, food and events along the Lake Andrea shore.

In its inaugural year, the beer garden will feature an array of temporary facilities, including food trucks, storage containers and restrooms.

The beer garden will include picnic tables with umbrella coverage, while the existing pavilion will serve as stage for local talent to entertain guests within the 1.44-acre site.

To accommodate larger gatherings during food truck events, farmers’ markets and other special occasions, an additional 0.8-acre adjacent festival grounds will be utilized.

The beer garden will be operated by the same people behind the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. Operators previously said it will be more "hip and trendy" to help differentiate it from the Kenosha County Biergarten, which has a more traditional German-style.

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden plans to employ between six and 10 part-time workers, adjusting based on daily usage and special event attendance.

According to a village press release, plans include “strategically placed cameras” at the site, and a future permanent restroom facility to be built in 2024.

Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch said the project would develop a family-friendly gathering place in the park for residents and visitors to “come together to engage and enjoy the beauty of Prairie Springs Park.”

"We are thrilled to witness the advancement of the Lake Andrea Beer Garden project, which intends to strengthen community engagement and offer exceptional recreational opportunities," Rindfleisch said.