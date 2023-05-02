The Central High School concert and jazz bands, along with soloists, took home several awards for their performances at the Festival of Music competition at the Nashville School of the Arts last week.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL AT FESTIVAL OF MUSIC Central High School Concert Band prepares to perform at the Festival of Music at the Nashville School of the Arts last week in Nashville, Tenn.

The Concert Band received a rating of "Excellent" and took 2nd place honors. Jazz Central, the school's jazz band, received a rating of "Superior" and won 1st place. Jazz Central also received the highest rated score of all competing instrumental groups.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL FESTIVAL OF MUSIC Jazz Central band poses for a photo after finishing a recording session at RCA Victor Studio B recording studio in Nashville, Tenn.

Anna Scheele was awarded the "Outstanding Jazz Soloist" Award. The awards ceremony was held at The Musicians Hall of Fame. Later, the students were given a private tour of the museum that honors all musicians regardless of genre or instrument.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL FESTIVAL OF MUSIC Alex Bush plays a tenor saxophone solo at the Festival of Music, which was held at the Nashville School of the Arts in Nashville, Tenn.

During the trip, the Central High School Bands also participated in a recording session held at the historic RCA Victor Studio B, RCA Studio B, known as the birthplace of the “Nashville Sound.”

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL FESTIVAL OF MUSIC Anna Scheele plays a piano solo at the Festival of Music, which was held at the Nashville School of the Arts in Nashville, Tenn. Scheele recei…

The students visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, Music Row, Opryland Resort, and Honky Tonk Highway — the row of live music clubs on Lower Broadway famous for pumping music into the street. They also attended a show at The Grand Ole Opry.