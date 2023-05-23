There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday, May 29, in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week of May 29. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Regular collection schedules will resume the week of June 6.

If you have brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 262-653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall is closed on Monday, May 29, so if needed, plan ahead to schedule your pickup.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St., is closed on Mondays. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 30, for its normal hours of operations from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed Monday, May 29. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 30, for its normal hours of operations next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.