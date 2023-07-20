I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins combo set to open Friday, 4028 75th St.

The former Dunkin’ Donuts unit was closed for several weeks of remodeling. The former menu of donuts and coffee will return, joined by the entire array of Baskin-Robbins ice creams and cakes.

Kenosha Community Development Director Tim Casey said the plans for the remodeling came before the city last year. Changes included updates to the building façade and additions to allow for serving ice cream.

“I think it’s safe to say everyone involved is very happy with the final product,” Casey said. “I think it’s a real good looking store.”

Daniela Malku, the company's district manager, said she expects the location to be popular, being the only Baskin-Robbins in Kenosha.

“We’re very excited to be here, everyone is excited,” Malku said.