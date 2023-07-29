The ElderGarten, a community garden for seniors, started as an idea two friends cultivated as they were spending time together back in 2013 and is now onto its seventh growing season.

The founding members, Janice Erickson and Holly Stoddard realized they both loved to garden but didn’t have yards. It occurred to them it would be nice to have a community garden somewhere downtown.

From there, Stoddard and Erickson started to look for land to bring their idea to life.

“We tired a couple different locations downtown and just couldn’t get anybody to say ‘OK,’” Stoddard said. “At the time this property was for sale, the church owned it (St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church) so we went to the vestry and asked them if they might consider letting us use the land.”

The church, the women learned, had been given the property by a group whose original plan was to build senior housing in the area. That group told the church when it gave them the land it had to be used for the benefit of seniors.

“I am very grateful to the church for allowing us to use this prime piece of land,” Stoddard said.

The ElderGarten is located at the end of 59th Street at Fourth Avenue.

Tim Garland, designer of the garden, said he got involved after noticing they needed a designer and told them he would do it “pro-bono.”

“I was inspired by the Celtic Cross (when designing the garden) and how it provided concentric circles for laying out the beds and in turn providing for interaction and socialization between gardeners,” Garland said.

Within the ElderGarten, there is a food forest, purple martin house, benches built by a Boy Scouts troop, a human-sized bird nest and more.

Jesse Haack came up with the idea to introduce the purple martin house to the garden. He thought it would be a “nice addition.”

“The Native Americans discovered that they (the purple martins) made their lives better because they ate all the flying insects,” Haack said.

Haack said the purple martins singing and flying has been “really entertaining” to people spending time at the garden.

“It (the garden) has become a meeting place for a lot of people,” Deb Vega, ElderGarten secretary, said. “People from the nearby apartments come here with their dogs, they meet, we have two men that sit at the table and talk.”

“They (the two men) solve world problems. They’re here every day, so we said we’re going to start charging them rent,” Stoddard laughed jokingly.

Annie Vines has had a bed at the community garden every year since its inception and said the ElderGarten brings her “peace.”

“I love doing it because as you grow older, you don’t see as many people as you usually see. I’m only 86 in September, but it makes a difference,” Vines said.

She described going to the ElderGarten “like a family reunion.”

“You come out here and meet different people. A lot of people don’t do anything but sit down, but the more you do you feel better,” Vines said.

Renee Dursun, who moved to Kenosha two years ago, has had a plot in the garden since last summer. She said joining the garden was great because it allowed her to meet new people and garden.

“We are living in an apartment where we don’t have a yard,” Dursun said. “I loved my yard so this was compelling to have this garden as an option because I was really sad about losing my yard.”

She brought a piece of her old home to her bed at the ElderGarten, Zinnias, which she grew at her former home.

Although Ruth McGee doesn’t have a bed in the garden, she was inspired to join the board because of her dad, “would’ve loved something like this,” she said.

“As he got older one of the reasons he never moved from a house is because he didn’t want to leave his garden behind,” McGee said. “If there was something like this he could have gone to an easier living situation- that was my primary reason.”

The ElderGarten’s mission is to be a “premier raised bed community garden” for those ages 55 and over to “promote health through gardening and social interaction.”

Garland said the garden needs volunteers, and although the ElderGarten is for seniors, there’s no age restriction on who can volunteer.

“We would just like to have a consistent commitment to the gardens,” Garland said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the ElderGarten or being added to the waitlist for a bed can email garlandalliance@gmail.com or lefrancais6234@gmail.com. It costs $20 for a bed for the entire season.