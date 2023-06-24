Nearly two dozen people from Kenosha, Racine and the communities in between gathered at Civic Center Park, 900 57th St., Saturday morning for a rally to discuss the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago.

Members of Leaders of Kenosha, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, along with Assembly member Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and leadership from Voces de la Frontera and FREE-Reclaiming Women’s Freedom spoke about the importance of access to reproductive care, gender-affirming care and overall reproductive rights.

The historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, 2022, resulted in reduced or completely eliminated abortion rights in several states. In Wisconsin, an 1849 law, a criminal abortion ban, remains on the books.

Neubauer led the discussion at the rally, remarking it has been a year since people in Wisconsin lost a right they had relied on for decades.

“We are feeling the impacts every day in Wisconsin,” she said. “I often talk to people who are worried about their daughters or other family members who don’t have access to the same rights that they did.”

Executive Director of FREE-Reclaiming Women’s Freedom Peggy West-Schroder raised additional issues in forced birth, with incarcerated women in Wisconsin being forced to induce labor.

West added that abortion is part of the full spectrum of reproductive care. She suggested that people can make a difference.

Lauren Lasry, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s Chief of Staff, said although there was a loss to abortion access in the state, the doors to Planned Parenthood remain open to other services, including gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy.

“We are not closing. In fact, we’re providing expanded access to gender-affirming hormone therapy services,” Lasry said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

To close the rally, Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, emphasized the importance of talking to young people about what’s at stake with no abortion access, and the importance of voting.

“Who knows what the fight will be? It will always be something,” she said. “It is all our responsibility to keep women safe and keep fighting for them.”