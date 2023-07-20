TWIN LAKES — The first day of Country Thunder saw thousands of country music fans in the campgrounds blasting music, dancing and playing drinking games with their friends waiting for 1 p.m. when the grounds opened and four days of country music begins.

Yet many said the festival isn’t just about seeing the country music stars. For them, it’s the having fun with friends that makes Country Thunder worth it.

Steve Pearson has been coming to the festival for nine years, and although he said there’s artists he’s looking forward to seeing, such as Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi, it’s the people he stays with on the campgrounds that makes Country Thunder fun.

“It’s the people we stay with,” Pearson said. “You meet more friends every year so you just want to keep coming back. It’s two hours from home but the people is really what it’s about.”

For the past three years, Pearson has shaved his chest hair into a design to “have fun.” This year, he had a checker-board on his stomach and an American flag shaved on his back.

“It’s fun. I mean people like it (the designs). They always want to take pictures with it,” Pearson said. “Last year I had a hair-kini (the same design as a bikini) and I got a date out of it.”

Pearson set his campsite up on Wednesday and compared being at Country Thunder to being on “vacation.” He said it’s like living in a “different world.”

“Everyone needs to try this at least once. Even if you’re not a country music fan you should come,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he’s also looking forward to seeing Lonestar on stage.

Joe Procaro, one of the attendees who doesn’t come for the country music. He has made it to Country Thunder for 13 years. He said he comes to spend time with his younger brothers and have a good time. They brought their stage this year and were singing and talking to the crowd on it.

“I’ve been to a lot of festivals all over and this place is just something (different) here and I don’t know if it’s the fields or how green everything is, but it’s a good time,” Procaro said. “It’s just a great event.”

By Sunday, Procaro said his group will expand to nearly 60 people where everybody knows each other. He said his favorite part is seeing his family using the stage and other “contraptions” he’s made.

“Every year I do something else. This is our second year with (the stage) and it’s done pretty good,” Procaro said. “I got a big 100 foot slip and slide this year and I’m going to try to put that up tomorrow.”

Hunter Schram has also been having fun with his friends on the grounds as well. He said they arrived around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and once they unloaded they started “cracking beers open.”

“I’m hoping to get about six hours of sleep total all weekend,” Schram said. “I have about 600 beers to finish. Last year between the four of us we finished around 720 beers, so we’re trying to break that record this year.”

Schram said him and his friends “like to drink and have a good time.”

Aside from that, though, Schram is looking forward to seeing Jason Aldean perform. He said he “grew up” listening to Aldean and said he’s the top performer he’s most excited to see.

“We have four long days left and I’m going to make the most of it,” Schram said. “It’s just country music.”