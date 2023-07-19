Wednesday, the day before Country Thunder, was the calm before the storm as visitors arrived to prepare up for the five day music festival starting Thursday.

COUNTRY THUNDER PREP Zach Kelly, of Sycamore, Ill., right, and Sean Bolger, of Elburn Ill., put up a flag on their camper at Country Thunder in Randall on Wednesday.

Campers set up their tents, vendors laid out merchandise, crews set up the stages, and country music fans moved into the glamping tents.

COUNTRY THUNDER PREP From left, Jessica Gillig, Joe Antonucci and Aidan Garcia, all of Wauconda, Ill., put up tents at the campground at Country Thunder in Randall…

Zach Kelly and Sean Bolger have attended Country Thunder for about five years and camp on the grounds every time.

COUNTRY THUNDER PREP Dale Busse, of Stout Tent, carries gear to a tent in the glamping section at Country Thunder in Randall on Wednesday.

“Camping is so much better. You get to come an extra day early to set everything up and then tomorrow they have the perfect bands coming and you’re all set and ready to go,” Kelly said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

Kelly said the best part about the festival is when everything has been set up. He said it’s great having fun with the nearby campers and going to parties.

“The best is enjoying getting away from home and having five days to yourself not to worry about anything back home,” Bolger said.

Jessica Gillig, Aidan Garcia and Joe Antonucci have also been coming to the festival for years and traveled together this time. Gillig said she comes back every year to “hang out with friends, party and have a good time.”

“Hanging with your friends listening to country music is a great time,” Garcia said. “It’s stress free. You’re just chilling out.”

Gillig, Garcia and Antonucci camped on the grounds in tents, but Gillig said they normally drive home to shower every day and come back.

“Listening to country music, it’s what I love,” Garcia said.

Nichole Keirn has grown up going to Country Thunder since she “was little.” She said she comes because of her mom, who loves the festival. This year, the two decided to try “glamping” for the second time.

Glamping at Country Thunder is a 20-foot by 20-foot tent that comes with a bed, outlets for electronics and a cooling unit, as well as other amenities.

“I wanted to try different experiences coming out here,” Keirn said. “Usually my mom and I will say, ‘this is our last year camping’ ... and then it seems to change every year.”

Keirn said last year, the two of them got a hotel, but decided to glamp again for “one last hurrah.”

The pair always bring a “portable bar.” They create a cocktails menu and serve drinks for free to the nearby campers.

“The best part is setting up that bar and meeting a lot of people and making everybody happy,” Keirn said.

The attendance limit for the festival is 30,000 people per day this year. Megan Benoit, Country Thunder digital manager, said the festival is making sure they’re following this limit by capping ticket sales.

“We’ve got a capacity and a limit for each ticket type, so even our specific areas like our Tito’s platinum and our reserved seating ... those are all capped,” Benoit said. “We’re able to track that and ensure that no more than what we can hold are sold.”

Despite the limit, Benoit said there are tickets still available. She said on Tuesday, the festival released a single-day “VIP experience.”

Other ticket options still available include: Single day general admission, weekend general admission, reserved standing, Tito’s platinum standing experience and Tito’s platinum experience.

To mitigate traffic, Benoit recommended people arrive at the festival in the late morning or early afternoon.

“We typically see the biggest rushes after work or later evening shift,” Benoit said.

“I think the big thing that we want everyone to know is to have their tickets ready on their phones,” Benoit said. “Everything is digital through the AXS app and then they’ll have their tickets scanned on their phones.”